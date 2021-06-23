Raisin Capital of the World: Sports history and Chamber news

The Selma District Chamber of Commerce is a great place to work, and it gives us an opportunity to meet individuals that come in for information, directions and best part is to reunite with people we have not seen for a while. This week Louie Galvan come into the office to get a flag exchanged and we started to talk about some history of Selma. After some discussion, he said I needed to write about the Selma Golf Course. So here it is: