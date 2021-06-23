Cancel
Are Britney Spears and Mariah Carey Friends?

By Becca Bleznak
Cover picture for the article

Many people are behind Britney Spears in her fight against her conservatorship. Among them are other musicians, like Halsey and Miley Cyrus. Another internationally known superstar artist added her voice to the mix: Mariah Carey. Are Spears and Carey actually friends?. Britney Spears and Mariah Carey both became famous in...

ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Mariah Carey Is Still Obsessed With the #WipeItDown Challenge

Mariah Carey brings back her masc alter ego in this callback to the 2009 “Obsessed” music video. Photo: Mariah Carey/TikTok. Thank you, mother Mariah Carey, for reminding the public that cleaning never goes out of style. The legendary chanteuse brought back the #WipeItDownChallenge with a remix of the TikTok-viral song by BMW Kenny and her very own “Obsessed.” As she wipes the mirror, she comes in with “And I was like, why are you so obsessed with me?” and appears in full glam. Then, one more wipe and she’s M.C., her masc alter ego. “I was so obsessed with wiping things down last year,” she wrote on TikTok. The playful video is in celebration of the 12th anniversary of “Obsessed,” her radio hit from Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel that went to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2009. Giving celebrity social-media managers everywhere a run for their money, the TikTok calls back to the “Obsessed” video, in which Mariah is stalked by an 8 Mile-looking figure played by her in male clothes. As the legend goes, the song is a clapback to Eminem for repeatedly claiming they had a relationship. Some make diss tracks, others make art.
Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
Mariah Carey's '90s Looks Are What We Need But Don't Deserve

The first time I was introduced to Mariah Carey in all of her glamour was when I was about 8 years old and watched the music video for her single "Honey." There's a shot of a white curtain blowing around Carey, obscuring different parts of her outfit as the camera pans up her figure. She stands in a two-piece set made up of a white miniskirt and tube top and towers in high heels as her windblown hair whips around her. It was everything I thought I'd be one day as an adult. (Still working on that.) The unabashed glamour of Carey's style was something I wanted to emulate and became a major source of inspiration for my own personal style. In fact, my brother—who introduced me to Carey's music—and I still regularly use "Mariah '97" as verbal shorthand for looking and feeling our most glamorous. ("I felt very Mariah '97 in that dress.")
Mariah Carey Is Reminding Everyone That We Still Got To “Wipe It Down”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Many of the survivors of the 2020 pandemic have been or are getting vaccinated, COVID-19 numbers are going down, some mask mandates are easing up, more things are opening up, award shows are going back to live in person, finally in 2021 we are seeing hope as well as an end insight. However we are still in a pandemic and there are still things we need to be doing to stay healthy as a matter of fact some of these cleaning practices need to stay in place even after COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our lives. Singer Mariah Carey feels the same so she took to TikTok to offer a challenge as well as reminder that we still need to “Wipe It Down”.
[WATCH] Busta Rhymes And Mariah Carey Release ‘DIVINE: The 18 Year Anniversary Celebration’ On YouTube

Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey release their honest and reflective documentary DIVINE: The 18 Year Anniversary Celebration via YouTube for the hit track “I Know What You Want” that was originally released in 2003. The film features candid interviews with film director Chris Robinson, actor Michael Jai White, along with rappers Spliff Star, Rah Digga, Rampage, Baby Sham, and Trippie Redd.