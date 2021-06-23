Are Britney Spears and Mariah Carey Friends?

Mariah Carey brings back her masc alter ego in this callback to the 2009 “Obsessed” music video. Photo: Mariah Carey/TikTok. Thank you, mother Mariah Carey, for reminding the public that cleaning never goes out of style. The legendary chanteuse brought back the #WipeItDownChallenge with a remix of the TikTok-viral song by BMW Kenny and her very own “Obsessed.” As she wipes the mirror, she comes in with “And I was like, why are you so obsessed with me?” and appears in full glam. Then, one more wipe and she’s M.C., her masc alter ego. “I was so obsessed with wiping things down last year,” she wrote on TikTok. The playful video is in celebration of the 12th anniversary of “Obsessed,” her radio hit from Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel that went to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2009. Giving celebrity social-media managers everywhere a run for their money, the TikTok calls back to the “Obsessed” video, in which Mariah is stalked by an 8 Mile-looking figure played by her in male clothes. As the legend goes, the song is a clapback to Eminem for repeatedly claiming they had a relationship. Some make diss tracks, others make art.