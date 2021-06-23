Cancel
Taco Bell is Testing a Vegan Chicken Chalupa Shell: Here’s Where to Get It

By Maxwell Rabb
 8 days ago
Taco Bell just revealed its most recent plant-based experiment with its new chalupa shell made from vegan chicken. With several plant-based protein alternatives on the horizon, Taco Bell’s Test Kitchen has spent several months developing the vegan chicken shell made from a pea-protein blend. The fast-food giant plans to test the limited-time Naked Chalupa with a Cripsy Plant-Based Shell at a select location in Irvine, California.

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

