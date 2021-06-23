Taco Bell is Testing a Vegan Chicken Chalupa Shell: Here’s Where to Get It

The pandemic crushed the restaurant industry, forcing eateries to shut their doors, lay off staff, and, in many cases, pivot to delivery and takeout. Still, employees showed up and gave customers the best service they could under unprecedented circumstances. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), their hard work paid off. The annual survey of 19,423 customers, which ranks full-service restaurants as well as fast-food chains on a scale from 0 to 100 using criteria such as restaurant cleanliness, food quality, speed, and more, found that satisfaction increased across the board during the pandemic.