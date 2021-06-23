Sales Tax Street Project working toward wrapping up for the year
The second year of street replacements in Hiawatha as part of the Sales Tax Street Project seems to be coming nearer to an end. Earlier this spring, AHRS and its subcontractors began work around town, performing several repairs and continuing with the planned street upgrades. The contractor started the season by extending the box culvert on North Fourth Street, then moved to the 100 block of north and south Eighth street.www.hiawathaworldonline.com