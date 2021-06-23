Southampton, NY 11968, USA

Make This Yours for Summer 2021 Available for Rental or Sale. This impressive Southampton Village home is newly completed. In the heart of Southampton Village, this 1± acre property is in the perfect location with easy access to Village shopping, dining and beaches. The brand new home offers 8,000± sf of living space with a total of seven bedrooms, seven full and two half baths. The first floor features a gorgeous foyer, formal dining room and spacious living room that opens into the sunroom. The gourmet kitchen features a large center island and breakfast room that looks to the expansive outdoor patio. The family room has views of the manicured backyard as well as access to the screened-in porch. The first floor is complete with an en suite guest bedroom, a half bath and laundry. Two roof decks can be accessed on the second level from four en suite bedrooms. The upstairs master suite features a large walk-in closet and a stunning master bath. The finished lower level offers ample space for recreational activities and a gym, in addition to two guest bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Outside, find a gorgeous patio overlooking the heated gunite pool, surrounded by lush landscaping - perfect for entertaining. Complete with 5 fireplaces and a 2-car garage, this new construction is ready for customization.