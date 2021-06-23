Over 50 years later, the ‘Spirit of Glassboro’ remains strong

In the summer of 1967, on the campus of the former Glassboro State College, the “Spirit of Glassboro” was forged in the fire of international relations. It was the height of the Vietnam War, and the United States was losing ground in the conflict. The Cold War initiated a supremely complicated relationship between the superpowers United States and Russia, among a series of other conflicts and confrontations during the same time period. The recent conclusion of the Six-Day War in the Middle East muddled the already tense relationship between the countries.