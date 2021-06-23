Arrest Made in Connection to 4-Vehicle Crash
Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a major crash that killed 2 and sent 3 to the hospital in critical condition. Leo Andre Flores, 22 years of age, has been charged with 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter “Felony 2”, 3 counts of Intoxication Assault “Felony 3”, 2 counts of Fail to Stop & Render Aid “Felony 2”, 3 counts of Fail to Stop & Render Aid “Felony 3”, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle “State Jail Felony”, and Evading “Class A Misdemeanor”.odessapd.com