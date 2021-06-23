Petition demands Disney stop trademarking Norse gods

It’s not often that it’s hard to say that a story should be adapted, but perhaps it’s due to the idea that Christopher Paolini’s book Eragon was kind of like a combination of The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars, a barely hidden combination that drew too heavily from both stories to really be called anything but a shadow of a story. Seriously, as much as I like to state that every story has validity, there wasn’t quite enough originality poured into this particular story and as a result, the critics saw it, the fans saw, and they couldn’t help but comment on it. Perhaps if Paolini decided to stage a massive rewrite and change things up enough to move away from the familiar storylines it might work, but it’s likely that if Disney does pick this up that they might change things anyway. It’s amusing really that Eragon sold so well, but perhaps the pages are a little kinder than the movie adaptation, since people have more freedom to picture in their mind the story, the settings, and how everything comes together. But calling for a ‘proper’ adaptation is kind of funny.