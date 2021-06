GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — They want to be invisible, but they may have the most important job of any at Hydrofest. “We don't want to be seen,” explained Brannon Casler, an H1 rescue diver. “They don't want to think about the possibilities. I don't. But, we spend time thinking about the terrible things that could happen that hopefully never evolve or manifest. But, we're there to think about those things. We're there to try and train for those one-offs, or happenstances that happen. It can be chaotic. We're continually thinking about safety and thinking about what it takes to keep these guys safe on the water,” he said.