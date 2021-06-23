‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Fans Are Convinced Tariq Will Kill Monet and Lorenzo Tejada to Take Over Their Drug Empire

Marvel's latest new Disney+ series, Loki, has already introduced more unique concepts to the MCU in two episodes than either WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier did in the same length of time. From Miss Minutes' rundown of the sacred timeline to the Time-Keepers and the multiverses, there's more to unpack in a five-minute segment of Loki than most shows cover in a season. But fans think the series is hiding more secrets than just the ultimate Nexus event. After the big twist in the second episode, audiences are wondering: Is Enchantress in Loki? Let's discuss the magic involved.