‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Fans Are Convinced Tariq Will Kill Monet and Lorenzo Tejada to Take Over Their Drug Empire
Power Book II: Ghost centers Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he becomes more entangled with the Tejada crime family following the murder of his father James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). In desperate need of money, Tariq decides to sell drugs on his college campus. To do so, he connects with Tejada matriarch Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) and her three children, Cane (Woody McClain), Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), and Drew (Lovell Adams-Gray).www.cheatsheet.com