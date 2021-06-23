Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandwich, MA

Russell A. Dieter

capecodtimes.com
 13 days ago

Sagamore - Russell Allerton Dieter, 54, of Sagamore, MA passed away unexpectedly June 21, 2021. He was born to Richard and Susan Dieter (Hynes) in Stoneham, MA on March 10, 1967. He was the beloved husband of Linda Dieter (Matos), father of Nicole Hellinger (Michael) of Charlestown and Gabrielle Deluga (Matthew) of Cotuit, grandfather of Emily Deluga, brother of Jeffrey Dieter (Kahron) of Hopkinton and brother-in-law of Lisa Giannelli (Anthony) of E Wakefield NH. Russell is also survived by his family, including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew, as well as his dear friends, especially those of the Hilltop neighborhood.

www.capecodtimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinton, MA
City
Stoneham, MA
City
Charlestown, MA
Sandwich, MA
Obituaries
City
Russell, MA
City
Sagamore, MA
City
Sandwich, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotuit#Corpus Christi Parish#Quaker#Celebrate Russell S Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boston University
News Break
Obituaries
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Plane apparently crashes in Russia; 28 aboard feared dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying 28 people apparently crashed as it came in for a landing in bad weather Tuesday in Russia’s Far East, and everyone aboard was feared dead. Wreckage from the Antonov An-26 was found near the airport in the town of Palana, according to officials. The plane was on approach in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, officials from the Kamchatka region said.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
NFLNBC News

Richard Donner, director of 'Lethal Weapon' and first 'Superman,' dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — The film director Richard Donner, best known for helming the "Lethal Weapon" film series, "The Goonies" and the original "Superman" film, has died. He was 91. Donner's production company confirmed news of his death to Variety. The cause was not disclosed. Although it was not his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy