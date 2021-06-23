Russell A. Dieter

Sagamore - Russell Allerton Dieter, 54, of Sagamore, MA passed away unexpectedly June 21, 2021. He was born to Richard and Susan Dieter (Hynes) in Stoneham, MA on March 10, 1967. He was the beloved husband of Linda Dieter (Matos), father of Nicole Hellinger (Michael) of Charlestown and Gabrielle Deluga (Matthew) of Cotuit, grandfather of Emily Deluga, brother of Jeffrey Dieter (Kahron) of Hopkinton and brother-in-law of Lisa Giannelli (Anthony) of E Wakefield NH. Russell is also survived by his family, including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew, as well as his dear friends, especially those of the Hilltop neighborhood.