New Orleans man sentenced after being convicted by a federal trial jury for being a felon in possession of firearms
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that on June 22, 2021, the Honorable Greg A. Guidry sentenced Damien Justin, age 43, to 97 months imprisonment for being a prohibited person in possession of two (2) firearms. Additionally, the Court ordered that JUSTIN to serve 3 years of supervised release and pay a $100 mandatory special assessment cost. No fines were imposed in this matter.lobservateur.com