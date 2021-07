San Mateo County is focused on getting as many people vaccinated as possible as its COVID-19 vaccination rate has slowed down but continues to increase. During a presentation to the county’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health, said that the county hasn’t “hit the wall.” “We’re seeing increases in the communities that have been the hardest to reach,” Rogers said. “I think some of this is time and the people who have been saying they just want to wait. As the weeks go by, there are more people that become inclined to change their mind and that’s very encouraging.”