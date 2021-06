If you're a fan of Subway's tuna sandwiches, we may have some bad news for you. According to The New York Times, after public declarations from Subway saying that its tuna and seafood sourcing departments distribute only skipjack and yellowfin tuna to use in sandwich fillings, lab tests on Subway's tuna-filled masterpieces show that not only were the samples clear of any skipjack or yellowfin tuna, "No amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA. Therefore, we cannot identify the species."