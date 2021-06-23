Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

DE lawmakers push for decriminalizing abortion, awaits governors signature

By Javari Burnett
WMDT.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELAWARE,- Back in 2017 Delaware law was revised to protect abortion as a legal medical procedure if the fetus is not considered fully developed. Now, lawmakers have tackled an area that revision didn’t. “It doesn’t need to be in the criminal code called out as an abortion,” said CEO of Planned Parenthood of Delaware Ruth Lytle-Barnaby.

www.wmdt.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Decriminalizing#Lawmakers#Planned Parenthood#House#Senate#Pearl Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa governor confident in appealing Iowa abortion law

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she is confident in her appeal of a recent ruling that struck down a mandatory 24-hour waiting period before a woman can have an abortion, despite myriad state court rulings that have nullified similar laws. Sixth District Judge Mitchell Turner this...
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

Education bills aplenty await DeSantis' signature

Education was clearly on lawmakers' minds during Florida's 2021 legislative session. While debates over "Critical Race Theory" have sucked up much of the oxygen about schools recently, this year's session ended with more than 30 bills that could impact classrooms making it through both chambers. Some have already been signed...
Congress & Courtsthenewjournalandguide.com

National Lawmakers Push For Juneteenth Holiday

The effort to make Juneteenth (June 19) a national holiday continues as more people hold Juneteenth celebrations nationwide and throughout Hampton Roads. On Friday, June 18th, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam serves as host of the Commonwealth’s official first Juneteenth commemoration at Fort Monroe with free food, free vaccines, and special guests. Northam signed the bill making Juneteenth a state holiday.
Public Healthpelicanpostonline.com

Edmonston-authored Covid-19 vaccination status bills await Governor’s signature

House Bill 349 and House Bill 498 are both authored by Representative Kathy Edmonston. HB 349 will keep the state issued Louisiana driver’s license and Special I.D. card free of vaccine status information. It is important to all citizens to keep their medical information private. Citizens do not want their driver’s license or special I.D. card to become a vaccine passport.
U.S. Politicsconservativeangle.com

Democrats Push Abortions Up to Birth Paid for by American Taxpayers

On Wednesday, members of the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony almost entirely in favor of the so-called Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which is designed to remove all legal protections for unborn children on both the federal and state level. Over 100 pro-abortion organizations support the Women’s Health Protection Act...
PoliticsNatchez Democrat

Big decisions await governor, voters after session

Louisiana lawmakers wrangled their votes, worked out their deals and wrapped up their session. But they still have two hurdles to getting their most significant measures enacted: persuading the voters and surviving the governor’s veto pen. One top tax priority for Republican Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay...
Politicsnowkalamazoo.com

Governor, lawmakers may have deal on child care

State leaders think they have come to an agreement that could make child care cheaper for parents while also clearing away some hurdles that prevent people from opening up new centers. Governor Gretchen Whitmer appeared Tuesday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to unveil the proposals. It comes on the...
Texas Stateworldcatholicnews.com

Texas governor signs ‘trigger’ abortion ban

The governor of Texas signed two bills last week, to prevent the future closure of churches during disasters and to ban abortions if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed the bills among a series of other measures last week. He signed the Human Life...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Time ticking as South Carolina lawmakers await McMaster budget vetoes

(The Center Square) – South Carolina lawmakers will assemble Monday to review any vetoes included in Gov. Henry McMaster’s approval of the $31 billion Fiscal Year 2022 budget they sent to his desk yesterday. McMaster has until Saturday night to approve the 566-page spending plan, which includes $10.7 billion in...
Politicspatriotdailypress.org

North Carolina Ban on Selective Abortion Awaits Governor’s Veto

One week ago, the North Carolina General Assembly passed a law banning selective abortion, which prohibits physicians from performing an abortion that they know is being sought on the basis of the unborn child’s racial makeup, sex, or Down-syndrome diagnosis. Since its passage, the law has been awaiting the signature...
Texas Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Top Texas Lawmaker Reaffirms Support For Medical Marijuana And Decriminalization At Youth GOP Event

A top Texas lawmaker reaffirmed his support for medical marijuana and loosening penalties for possession last week, while the state’s lieutenant governor took a crack at the White House over recent cannabis-related firings. House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) said during a Texas Young Republicans event that members of the group “like talking about cannabis.” And while personally admitting he wouldn’t be able to distinguish marijuana from oregano, he said, “I understand the issue.” The speaker said that he voted for a limited medical cannabis legalization bill during his freshman year in the legislature, and his support for the reform is partly based on the fact that he has a “sister with severe epilepsy, and small amounts of CBD oil makes a big difference in people’s lives.” “If we can prescribe barbiturates and highly addictive pharmaceuticals, why can’t we look at other options, correct?” he said. “Every session we built upon that, and we need to continue to build upon it. We absolutely do.” Watch the Texas House speaker talk about cannabis policy, around 1:18:18 into the video below: Phelan also noted that he was a “joint author—no pun intended” of cannabis decriminalization legislation last session. “I was able to go back home and explain it, and it wasn’t a big deal,” he said. “To me, it’s a reasonable criminal justice reform issue.” Heather Fazio, director of Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy, told Marijuana Moment that advocates “still have a lot of hard work to do in Texas, but when statewide officials are talking about cannabis at Republican events, we are winning.” Texans’ support for legalizing marijuana has grown significantly over the past decade, according to a poll released earlier this month. Sixty percent of state voters now back making cannabis legal “for any use,” the University of Texas and Texas…
Connecticut Statebtlonline.org

Historic Connecticut Bill Limiting Use of Solitary Confinement Awaits Governor’s Signature

The Connecticut legislature recently passed historic legislation that, if signed by Gov. Ned Lamont, would greatly decrease the time inmates can be held in solitary confinement, which goes by many names, including “administrative segregation.” The United Nations special rapporteur on torture condemned Connecticut’s practices as “a state-sanctioned policy aimed at purposefully inflicting severe pain or suffering that may well amount to torture.”
LifestyleGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Park pass bill awaits Polis signature

A bill seeking to boost state park annual pass sales by so much that revenues go up even as the pass price goes down is awaiting the signature of Gov. Jared Polis after recently clearing the Colorado legislature. The bill creating the Keep Colorado Wild pass already has the support...