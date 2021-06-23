DE lawmakers push for decriminalizing abortion, awaits governors signature

A top Texas lawmaker reaffirmed his support for medical marijuana and loosening penalties for possession last week, while the state’s lieutenant governor took a crack at the White House over recent cannabis-related firings. House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) said during a Texas Young Republicans event that members of the group “like talking about cannabis.” And while personally admitting he wouldn’t be able to distinguish marijuana from oregano, he said, “I understand the issue.” The speaker said that he voted for a limited medical cannabis legalization bill during his freshman year in the legislature, and his support for the reform is partly based on the fact that he has a “sister with severe epilepsy, and small amounts of CBD oil makes a big difference in people’s lives.” “If we can prescribe barbiturates and highly addictive pharmaceuticals, why can’t we look at other options, correct?” he said. “Every session we built upon that, and we need to continue to build upon it. We absolutely do.” Watch the Texas House speaker talk about cannabis policy, around 1:18:18 into the video below: Phelan also noted that he was a “joint author—no pun intended” of cannabis decriminalization legislation last session. “I was able to go back home and explain it, and it wasn’t a big deal,” he said. “To me, it’s a reasonable criminal justice reform issue.” Heather Fazio, director of Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy, told Marijuana Moment that advocates “still have a lot of hard work to do in Texas, but when statewide officials are talking about cannabis at Republican events, we are winning.” Texans’ support for legalizing marijuana has grown significantly over the past decade, according to a poll released earlier this month. Sixty percent of state voters now back making cannabis legal “for any use,” the University of Texas and Texas…