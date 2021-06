Friends: The Reunion aired just last month, and on June 21, one of the actors featured in the special announced that he has cancer. While on Today, James Michael Tyler—who played Gunther on the series—shared that he's been battling prostate cancer since Sept. 2018. The illness has unfortunately spread to other parts of the 59-year-old actor's body because it wasn't caught early. Now, Tyler is trying to help save lives by sharing what he's learned from his experience. Read on to see the actor's urgent warning.