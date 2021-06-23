Cancel
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: What Is Serena Joy’s Real Name?

By Julia Dzurillay
Cover picture for the article

In The Handmaid’s Tale, Serena Joy had a unique relationship with her handmaid, Offred. In the original novel written by Margaret Atwood, Offred revealed that she knew Serena Joy’s real name. That is, before Gilead and before she became Mrs. Waterford. Here’s what we know about this character and her...

TV Seriesdnyuz.com

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Finale: Joe Fiennes & Showrunner Bruce Miller On That Bloody Ending, Why It Had To Happen, & What’s Next For The Hulu Series

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains lots of details of the Season 4 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale that launched tonight on Hulu. The spray paint on the side of a barn with the dead and beaten body of once powerful Commander Fred Waterford near the end of the Season 4 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale kind of subversively says it all.
TV Seriesstateofpress.com

Yvonne Strahovski on the Big ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Finale Twist

Spoilers for season 4 episode 10 of The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Wilderness,” below. In a jaw-dropping season 4 finale, one of The Handmaid’s Tale’s most prominent villains gets his long-overdue comeuppance. It’s been obvious for a while now that Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) wasn’t long for the world; unlike his wife Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), he didn’t have much of a strategic brain, instead seeming to think he could walk into a comfortable post-Gilead life in Canada despite his war crimes. But he learns a lethal lesson in the closing moments of the season, as ally after ally (Mark Tuello, Commander Lawrence, and even Nick) betray him to June (Elisabeth Moss). As Fred begs for mercy, June leads a pack of ex-Handmaids in a Salvaging against the disgraced Commander. After hanging him on “the Wall,” she mails Serena his wedding ring—and one of his fingers.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is a novel by Margaret Atwood. What’s Next for June and Luke, According to the Showrunner

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is a novel by Margaret Atwood. What’s Next for June and Luke, According to the Showrunner. The Handmaid’s Tale’s fourth season finale, titled “The Wilderness,” debuted on Hulu on June 16. June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) and Luke Bankole’s (O-T Fagbenle) relationship was left on a cliffhanger at the end of the episode. Showrunner Bruce Miller revealed what fans can anticipate from Luke and June in Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Are Reeling After 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 — Will There Be a Season 5?

Warning: Spoilers for Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale are ahead. The Season 4 finale of The Handmaid's Tale dropped on Hulu on June 16, 2021, leaving fans of the dystopian drama series reeling. What will happen to June after she (and a group of other women who were part of the resistance) brutally murdered him? Will Hannah ever be rescued from Gilead? Is there still hope for Nick and June? There are still so many unanswered questions.
TV SeriesTor.com

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Finale: Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum

For a long time now, watching The Handmaid’s Tale has been an uneasy undertaking. In wanting to honor June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) trauma and road to recovery, I nonetheless found her endless well of anger—expressed through piercing stares and twisted smiles—more squeamish than gratifying. But then Hulu served up this especially disturbing season four finale, which achieves the difficult task of fulfilling June’s need for justice in a manner that calls back to the past four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale. It’s still rough to watch, but it’s also wonderfully cathartic.
TV Seriesinews.co.uk

What is The Handmaid’s Tale about? Season 4 explained and filming locations in Canada for the Channel 4 series

The Handmaid’s Tale – the dystopian TV series inspired by Margaret Atwood’s bestselling book – is poised to return to UK television screens for a fourth season. The season four finale of the gritty drama starring Elisabeth Moss has just aired in the US, meaning British viewers have had to actively avoid spoilers. The award-wining TV show is known for its bleak storylines, but does the cinematography follow suit?
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Handmaid's Tale': Has Hulu Series Been Renewed for Season 5?

The Handmaid's Tale may have only just aired its Season 4 finale, but fans are already eager for more episodes. After viewers tuned into the jaw-dropping final episode of the season on Wednesday, many have been left questioning if Hulu has picked up its original flagship drama series for Season 5? Warning: This story contains major spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 10, "The Wilderness."
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Famous Latin Phrase Returns

“I’m going to put Fred on the wall,” June Osborne says in The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 finale, craving vengeance on her abuser, Commander Waterford. “On the fucking wall,” she repeats. And that's exactly what she does. Fred, who was held in custody for his crimes, was about to walk...
TV SeriesElle

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss on That Shocking Season Finale: ‘June Knows Who She Is Now’

Spoilers for season 4 episode 10 of The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Wilderness” below. Throughout all four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale, the protagonist and guiding force, June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), has had a singular mission: Rescue her daughter Hannah from the grips of Gilead and get her to safety. But along the way, as June is tortured and raped, as her friends are mutilated and killed, she develops a second calling: Make Gilead’s architects feel the very pain they’ve inflicted upon so many.
Celebritiesdailyactor.com

Elisabeth Moss on Her Experience Directing ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

“I don’t think you really appreciate what a good actor can do until you work with them as a director.” – Elisabeth Moss. Two-time Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss already had two successful runs on television as Zoey Bartlet on The West Wing and Peggy Olson on Mad Men before her current critically-acclaimed role on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. After all that experience as a television actress, Moss has finally stepped behind the other side of the camera to direct three episodes during the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Handmaid's Tale star responds to character's fate in season 4 finale

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale spoilers follow. The Handmaid's Tale season 4 has now come to an end in the US, and it was also the end for one major character. Joseph Fiennes's time on the show is up, as the evil and abusive Commander Fred Waterford was finally offed by June Osborne and her Handmaid army in the finale.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Ending Explained: That Brutal Sequence And What It Means For Next Season

Major spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of The Handmaid's Tale. Look no further if you haven't watched it!. Hulu's mega hit series The Handmaid's Tale finally returned for Season 4 after an extended wait. Fans were eager to return to the horrors of Gilead, and this season certainly pulled no punches. A number of major characters were killed off throughout the course of this year, and the season finale "The Wilderness" followed suit with a series regular that's been there from the very beginning. That's right, after all this time the villainous Fred Waterford played by Joseph Fiennes has gotten his just desserts. And it seems like it's a plot twist that's going to send shockwaves through The Handmaid's Tale universe. Let's break it all down.
TV Seriesstateofpress.com

‘Handmaid’s Tale‘ Creator on the Startling Death in Season 4 Finale

This article contains major spoilers for the season 4 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale. This season of The Handmaid’s Tale has been full of cathartic, long-awaited payoffs—June (Elisabeth Moss) and Moira’s (Samira Wiley) reunion, June making it to safely in Canada, June finally confronting a cowering Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), etc—but let’s face it. The moment we’re all waiting for is the moment Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) finally gets what’s been coming to him. And to say that today’s finale delivers would be an understatement.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

The Handmaid’s Tale: Yvonne Strahovski theorises how Serena Joy would respond to shocking season 4 finale

The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski has revealed how Serena Joy would respond to the shocking season four finale.*Major spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale season four ahead – you have been warned*Episode 10 began with commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) being promised immunity in Switzerland in exchange for giving information about Gilead to the US, much to June’s (Elisabeth Moss) anger.However, determined not to let Fred escape, she strikes up a deal to return Fred to Gilead in exchange for a number of resistance members.Fred is taken to the “no-man’s land” between Gilead and the US, where he is...