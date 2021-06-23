Cancel
Eileen Brown: I see complete transparency with Bitcoin SV projects

By Claire Celdran
coingeek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish technology journalist Eileen Brown says she receives more PR pitches for Ethereum-based projects than for any other protocol. But despite ETH’s popularity, she is keen to point out that most companies that use Ethereum tend to do their transactions off chain to achieve speed and cost efficiency—which she notes is not the case with the BSV enterprise blockchain. “I don’t see that with BSV,” she said. “I see complete transparency with BSV projects.”

coingeek.com
