Where Did The Phrase “Hump Day” Come From?

Luke Wilson is starting “to feel panicky about some stuff” ahead of his 50th birthday this September and is still asking himself, “When did this happen?”. In an interview with People, the actor confessed that the milestone birthday has blindsided him a little bit. Previous birthdays “had no impact on me,” he explained. “Thirty didn’t matter to me. Forty didn’t matter to me. I just steamrolled right through it, but 50. I don’t know if it’s getting to me because I am sore when I wake up in the middle of the night, and I am forgetting the names of people I know.” While he’s not quite sure what’s different about reaching half a century, he said, “It’s definitely one of those things has had me thinking, ‘Oh, okay. So this is where the phrase midlife crisis comes from.’ I’m definitely starting to feel panicky about some stuff.”