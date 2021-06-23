Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Where Did The Phrase “Hump Day” Come From?

By Chris Farber
Posted by 
Y105
Y105
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah, yes. We're finally half way through the week. People have been saying "hump day" for years, but where does the saying come from?. I've actually been researching this one for a couple of weeks and truth be told, there are a bunch of different stories surrounding the phrases beginnings.

y105music.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hump Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Jobs
Related
SocietyMcDowell News

Faith column: Where do wrinkles come from?

Several months ago, I had two cataracts removed from my eyes. How they got there, I don’t know. As far as I can remember, they never asked my permission, and furthermore, they never paid rent for being there. According to the eye doctor, and doctors are never wrong, I now...
TV & VideosNPR

'Where We Come From': Emily Kwong's Story

Where are you really from? It's a question immigrants of color — and their descendants — get asked over and over. But the answer is often complex, and not just about a place on a map. In a new video and audio series called Where We Come From, immigrants of...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Luke Wilson Says Turning 50 Has Made Him Realize “Where the Phrase Midlife Crisis Comes From”

Luke Wilson is starting “to feel panicky about some stuff” ahead of his 50th birthday this September and is still asking himself, “When did this happen?”. In an interview with People, the actor confessed that the milestone birthday has blindsided him a little bit. Previous birthdays “had no impact on me,” he explained. “Thirty didn’t matter to me. Forty didn’t matter to me. I just steamrolled right through it, but 50. I don’t know if it’s getting to me because I am sore when I wake up in the middle of the night, and I am forgetting the names of people I know.” While he’s not quite sure what’s different about reaching half a century, he said, “It’s definitely one of those things has had me thinking, ‘Oh, okay. So this is where the phrase midlife crisis comes from.’ I’m definitely starting to feel panicky about some stuff.”
Mental HealthWashington Post

Where does great thinking come from? Look beyond the brain.

I’ve tried a bunch of strategies to increase my intelligence, and you probably have, too. I’ve made flashcards to memorize the definitions of archaic words. I’ve subscribed to daily crosswords. I’ve eaten avocados and salmon. I studied the French language and had a brief affair with German. What did I...
InternetUbergizmo

Facebook’s AI Can Tell Where Deepfakes Come From

AI is an amazing piece of technology, but it seems that as useful as it is, it can also be harmful. A good example would be using it to create deepfakes, where AI is “abused” to create fake photos or videos of people that are highly convincing to the untrained eye. This is why companies like Adobe have developed tools that can detect these sorts of fakes.
RecipesNPR

'Where We Come From': Priya And Ritu Krishna On Indian Cooking And Assimilation

Where do you come from? It's a question that immigrant communities of color get asked constantly. But the answer is often not simply about a place on a map. It can be tied to identity, immigration, career, family... and even food. In this episode from NPR's audio and video series Where We Come From, New York Times food writer Priya Krishna tackles this question with her mother, Ritu. They explore assimilation through food and why dal represents comfort for their family.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream Cradle Did Fall?

Starring Kristen Robek, Ali Liebert, Mattreya Scarrwener, and Jonathan Hawley Purvis, ‘Cradle Did Fall‘ is a crime–drama movie that revolves around a disingenuous photographer’s evil schemes and the horror that unfolds when she put those plans into action. Curious to learn more about the film’s plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & Videossportswar.com

Everybody ...... HUMP!

I never remember seeing the middle one before....and it's hilarious. -- Late 80s Hokie 06/23/2021 08:27AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Musictpr.org

Where We Come From: What's In A Nigerian Name

Where are you really from? It's a question immigrants of color and their kids get all the time. But the answer is complex. It's often not just about a place. The new NPR series Where We Come From brings us conversations from immigrant communities of color answering this very question. For some folks, it can be about family upbringing, food traditions, career aspirations, even their names. Here's NPR's Anjuli Sastry.
Behind Viral VideosThe Tab

‘Nobody’s gonna know’: Where did the viral TikTok audio come from?

Some TikTok audios are immediately written into the hall of fame, seemingly declared as okay to use forever and ever until the app eventually crumbles into dust – and a good example of this is the “nobody’s gonna know” TikTok audio. We’ve experienced it with the “oh no” song that refuses to die, just as we have with the “step on the gas” one, but it seems like not a day goes by when you don’t hear “nobody’s gonna know… oh my god!” on the app.
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Guy Walks into a Bar

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a guy who walked into a bar and realized that he was alone. However, he soon started getting a barrage of compliments about his looks. One day, a man walks into a bar to enjoy a drink and catch the game. However, upon entering the bar, he realized he was the only one present. He is surprised but heads to the bar to get his drink.
Astronomycreators.com

Sun, Moon, Triangle

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you think you can improve things, or keep them at a sweet status quo, you lead the way. But if you believe someone else has the right vision, you'll be the first to follow. It's not about power; it's about the group good. TAURUS (April...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Hiker Finds an Unusual Pub in a Tiny Village in the Mountains

A man was hiking and saw a pub in a tiny village in the mountains. He decided to go in but what happened next left him bewildered. One day, a hiker was enjoying a time out in the evening after hiking in a nearby mountain. He saw an unusual pub sitting in the middle of a tiny village in the mountains, so he thought about going in to see what it was about.
LifestylePasadena Journal

Where Do Wrinkles Come From?

Several months ago, I had two cataracts removed from my eyes. How they got there, I don't know. As far as I can remember, they never asked my permission, and furthermore, they never paid rent for being there. According to the eye doctor, and doctors are never wrong, I now...
TV & Videospublicradioeast.org

VIDEOS: Where We Come From

Where We Come From is an audio and video series telling the stories of immigrant communities of color through a personal and historical lens. Each episode or segment centers one person's story connected to a cultural theme, which they explore with a family member, friend and/or expert. The project offers a special opportunity to structure and highlight oral histories and also centers immigrant communities of color, so they can tell their own stories in conversation with each other.