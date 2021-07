There was trouble around every corner on the schedule for the Red Sox in June. After a couple of big months to start the season, it seemed reasonable to believe this was the month that would have this team fall back to Earth. I know I certainly believed that would happen. But it didn’t. Offensively, they scored more runs than all but four teams throughout the month, and while their starting pitching was in the bottom ten of the league in June by ERA, they were picked up by a huge month from the bullpen, who finished with the third-best cumulative ERA in the game, and the best in the American League. Put it all together, and you get an 18-12 month that has them exactly halfway to a 100-win season.