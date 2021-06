PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - James Keeton has served his communities in some capacity for nearly three decades, from his time in the military to his days in law enforcement. With several commendations and awards under his belt, Keeton now dedicates his days to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office where he works as a deputy. But, with all of the help he has provided to people in need, he is now in need of a little help himself.