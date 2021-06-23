Chapman Funerals & Cremations, John-Lawrence Chapel. Frances H. Gonzales (Kelly) Osterville - Frances Harriet Gonzales (Kelly), of Osterville, MA and Naples, FL passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born in Boston, MA on July 19, 1933. She was a graduate of Somerville High School and continued her education at Faulkner Hospital where she earned her R.N. Frances worked as a nurse at Faulkner Hospital until marrying Edward C. Gonzales. She is survived by her beloved family: daughters Kimberly Whittemore and Kathleen Olson, sons Keith and his wife Christine Gonzales, Craig Gonzales and Brigitte Paquette and Chip Gonzales, grandchildren, Alex and his wife Emily and Allison Whittemore, Michael and his wife Morgan, Matthew and his wife Jeanette, Connor and Peter Olson, Jackson, Keira and Lauren Gonzales, Sean and Riley Gonzales, Shana Gagnon and Wesley, Alexander, Nicholas and Harrison Gonzales, great grandchildren, Lucy and William Whittemore, Carter, Rowen and Bode Olson, Calvin and Adalyn Olson, and her siblings, Claudia and her husband Keith Truesdale, Richard, Charles, Lawrence and his wife Sandy, Ronald and George Kelly, son-in-law Ted Olson; daughters-in-law Nancy Gonzales and Lora Gonzales, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward, a son, Mark Edward, son-in-law, Doug Whittemore and brother, John Kelly.