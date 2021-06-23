Sippd Launches Wine Cocktail Collection with Tipsy Bartender to Kickoff Summer

As I am writing this, we are on the advent of summer and all it has to offer us. Something I have written about a lot is our consumers concern about how our beverages are made, just like our food supply. The use of herbicides and pesticides, not being good stewards of the land, etc. began to creep into the minds of the population. I wondered if those same people are also concerned with how our products are packaged and how said packaging impacts our environment. I don’t want to get into a debate about climate change, but I do want to discuss how we can all help our environment. Living in the smallest state in the union, we certainly have our challenges when it comes to our central landfill. I feel as if we all need to be cognizant of the fact it is filling up. So, how can we help?