The program seeks to enhance the power sector’s financial sustainability, governance and operations. ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, June 16, 2021/ -- The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) have approved an €83 million loan to finance the second phase of Egypt’s Electricity and Green Growth Support Program. The funding is part of the Bank’s budget support to the Egyptian government to strengthen its electricity infrastructure, which is expected to bolster the private sector and accelerate recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.