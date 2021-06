May provided some of the best numbers yet in both sales and median price in what has been a strong housing market in Northwest Indiana for more than a year. The seven counties that comprise the region covered by the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors racked up double-digit increases in the median sales price year-over-year in a market that has already seen prices of existing houses soar. The number of existing single family homes, condominiums, townhouses and duplexes sold jumped more than 30% in the seven counties combined, despite a continued inventory shortage. The seven counties include Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Starke and Pulaski.