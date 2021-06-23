Cancel
Webster, NC

BEAUTIFUL 2BR 1BA COUNTRY VICTORIAN HOUSE

Sylva Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUTIFUL 2BR 1BA COUNTRY VICTORIAN HOUSE on the Tuckaseegee River in Webster about 5 minutes drive to WCU or 2 minutes to SCC. Covered front & covered back porches. Oversized living room. Separate den. Separate dining room. New central AC/Heat. W/D included. Water/sewer included/free. Canoe, kayak, fish at public access park across the street. Must tour to appreciate. $1,150/mo, $1,150 Dep. Available Aug 1st. Lease runs Aug 1st-July 31st (no shorter terms). Non-smoking & No Pets (Please don't ask). Call/text 828-631-1511 or saconnorclan@hotmail.com. 16e.

www.thesylvaherald.com
Webster, NC
