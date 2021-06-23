BEAUTIFUL 2BR 1BA COUNTRY VICTORIAN HOUSE
BEAUTIFUL 2BR 1BA COUNTRY VICTORIAN HOUSE on the Tuckaseegee River in Webster about 5 minutes drive to WCU or 2 minutes to SCC. Covered front & covered back porches. Oversized living room. Separate den. Separate dining room. New central AC/Heat. W/D included. Water/sewer included/free. Canoe, kayak, fish at public access park across the street. Must tour to appreciate. $1,150/mo, $1,150 Dep. Available Aug 1st. Lease runs Aug 1st-July 31st (no shorter terms). Non-smoking & No Pets (Please don't ask). Call/text 828-631-1511 or saconnorclan@hotmail.com. 16e.www.thesylvaherald.com