Deep down, you always knew it would come down to this for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets: Game 7. Winner goes to the Eastern Conference finals. Loser goes home. What you might not have expected was for both teams' biggest perceived weakness to be so evident in the six games before this. Brooklyn’s injury issues cropped up, impacting both James Harden and Kyrie Irving, for instance. Milwaukee’s lack of killer instinct surfaced as the Bucks failed to close tough road games when they had big leads in Games 1 and 5.