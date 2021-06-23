Cancel
MLB

Rob Manfred believes MLB's enforcement on sticky substances has 'gone very well'

By John Healy
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 6 days ago

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes the league’s newfound enforcement of inspecting pitchers for sticky substances has gone ‘very well’ two days in.

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

