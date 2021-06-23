Cancel
NFL

Saints 'still looking' for potential CB depth despite cap limitations, Mickey Loomis says

By Jeff Nowak
Posted by 
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

The New Orleans Saints like the cornerbacks in the room, Mickey Loomis said, but also that you can never have enough. Here’s what the Saints general manager said today on SportsTalk.

WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

