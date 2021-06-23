Saints 'still looking' for potential CB depth despite cap limitations, Mickey Loomis says

In our way-too-early roster prediction series, we break down who’s a lock, who’s not, and who could step up and make the roster at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. Head Coach Sean Payton’s stance has always been that there will be a QB battle this training camp for the starter’s role. While on paper this seems like a lopsided affair, Payton likes aspects that each quarterback brings to the table. Jameis Winston is the younger, yet more experienced quarterback as he has started 70 games in his career, has over 19,000 career passing yards, and 121 touchdowns. Winston comes with a big time arm and brings the threat of the deep pass which has not been relied upon from this offense the past couple of seasons. No one can deny his talent, but critics have often pointed to decision-making as his achilles heel. In that same time frame, Winston has also thrown 88 interceptions and has been credited with 50 fumbles.