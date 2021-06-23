NC House approves bill letting school districts set masking policies

RALEIGH — Both of Robeson County’s representatives voted Wednesday in favor of legislation that gives local school boards the authority to determine masking policies for students in their districts.

Senate Bill 173, also known as the Free the Smiles Act, cleared the House on a 66-44 vote. Only three Democrats voted in favor of the legislation. One was Rep. Charles Graham, a former educator from Lumberton. All Republicans presented voted yes, including Rep. Brenden Jones, of Tabor City. Jones represents part of Robeson County.

The Senate gave unanimous approval to SB 173 on March 31. Wednesday’s House vote sends the legislation back to the Senate for concurrence.

“North Carolina students deserve a safe learning environment in which they can thrive, but what works for one school district may not work well for another,” House Speaker Tim Moore said. “One-size-fits-all mandates are not the answer. Local school boards, with input from parents and teachers, are best suited to do determine what works best for their own students.”

The bill also would require school boards to define their masking policies by an Aug. 1 deadline. If no policy has been adopted by the deadline, students will not be required to wear a mask. If a masking policy has been adopted by that deadline, the policy must be reconsidered for a vote each month.

“I am thankful for the support of our leadership and my fellow House members who voted for this bill,” Rep. David Willis said. “Our students deserve the right to remove their masks in school. The sooner they can get back to normal, the sooner they can begin to put the strain of this past year behind them. It is time to Free The Smiles!”