‘Loki’: The Coolest Episode 3 Easter Eggs

Cruella is out right now, and Disney is giving the fans a look at some of the Easter Eggs in the film. On the D23 Twitter account, they posted a shot video laying out some of the cool details waiting for people when they sit down with the movie. For example, did you know that Cruella was based on Tallulah Bankhead? Well, both versions of the puppy nemesis draw inspiration from her. Also, Bankhead actually appears in the film via footage on an old TV. The account also mentions Regents Park as a common thread between the animated feature and this year’s release. You can probably expect more of these fun nods whenever Cruella's sequel gets formally announced. Check out the video down below.