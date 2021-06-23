Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Woodlands, TX

5 Reasons You Need to Visit The Woodlands, TX

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

*This post is sponsored by Visit The Woodlands. All opinions are 100% my own. The Woodlands has a special place in my heart and I was so happy to visit through the eyes of a tourist last week. The Woodlands is located about 30 miles north of Houston and is very close to the town I grew up in. I spent so much time there as a child and teenager that The Woodlands Mall practically raised me. While I was already familiar with many of The Woodlands highlights and geography, I was excited to discover some new spots and see how it has changed over the years.

grandprairie.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
55K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Woodlands, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Groves, TX
City
The Woodlands, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Pub Food#Chocolate Milk#Visit The Woodlands#The Woodlands Waterway#Riva Row#Restaurant Row Rock#The Blue Fish#Local Pour#Hughes Landing#Tex Mex#French#South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Biking
Related
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Fourth of July events in and around Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake

With Independence Day just around the corner, here are some weekend events to add to your calendar to celebrate the Fourth of July. July 3: Stars & Stripes will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Southlake Town Square, 285 Grand Ave. The event will include performances by the Southlake Swing Band as well as games and concessions. This event is free. https://www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/296/Southlake-Stars-Stripes.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
DFW Community News

Central Market Preston Royal Reopens Today

Have you ever tasted a Royal Plumcot? How about a Picasso Melon?. Spoiler alert: I don’t think so, because they are exclusive to Central Market’s newly-reopened Preston Royal location. The store reopened today after a 20-month rebuilding and restoration project with an additional 4,500 square feet of selling space and expanded produce, floral, seafood, and meat offerings, a community-centric coffee bar, and enhanced indoor and outdoor seating areas for guests.
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Why Just Cake It!’s Jamie Terry Loves Frisco

Jamie Terry has known her way around the kitchen for a long time. But now she’s sharing her skills with the community through Just Cake It!, the home-based custom dessert bakery she launched so she could manage her son Tory’s healthcare. He has spastic quadriplegia, a form of cerebral palsy. Terry shares more about Just Cake It! and what she loves about her Frisco community. She lives with her husband Jerry and is a mom of four: Taiylar, 24, Jada, 21, Tory, 19 and Jayla, 7.
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Enclave in Frisco office park to feature lush, atypical layout

An 11-acre office park in the works at the northwest corner of Dallas North Tollway and SH 121 is designed with nature in mind. The Enclave in Frisco will span 120,000 square feet and will incorporate a lush, tree-dotted landscape near a creek, plans from Fults Commercial Real Estate detail. Eight one- and two-story buildings will be crafted with special glazing to draw plenty of natural light.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Egg and the Mimosa

Almost everyone in Fort Worth has a favorite brunch place. Fancy brunch, meet-the-in-laws brunch, drunk brunch, biscuits-and-gravy brunch –– Fort Worth has no shortage of places where you can get a late-ish breakfast/early lunch, with or without booze. But options are scarcer in the rest of the 817. Many of us default to simply driving west, especially if we want a mimosa with our meal. The Egg Bar Brunch & Bar, new to the Arlington Highlands, aims to be a waystation in the eastward-facing part of Tarrant County for those who want a treat after Sunday services, a place to mop up their hangovers, or a spot in which to day drink (but only until about 2:30 p.m.).
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Uptown Mixed-Use Development Breaks Ground

International real estate firm Hines broke ground recently on Maple Terrace, a 3.37-acre mixed-used development in Uptown. The project, which partners Hines with Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests, is anchored by the original 1920s Maple Terrace building that will be thoughtfully preserved to reveal a modernized boutique destination, the project will feature 157,000 square feet of office space, a new 22-story for-rent luxury residential tower and upwards of 12,000 square feet of street-facing restaurant space.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Phorrito at Cris and John Is Everything You Never Knew You Needed

Cristina Mendez and John Pham were 21 and newly married in 2017. When they cooked, they instinctively used ingredients and techniques from their cultural backgrounds. Mendez, a native Dallasite whose parents emigrated from Monterrey, pitched in Mexican components and flavors. Her husband, Pham, a Vietnamese immigrant, brought in the Southeast Asian notes. Their meals—think elote (grilled corn) with scallion oil, or an avocado–coconut milk smoothie—inspired the couple, both restaurant industry veterans, to start their own venture blending Mexican and Vietnamese cuisines. It felt like a natural fit, in part because the two traditions share more in common than you might think: grilled beef and pork preparations are common in both cuisines, as are sandwiches (bánh mì and tortas), offal soups (pha lau and menudo), spicy tamarind candies, chiles galore, and a heavy reliance on cilantro. After a year of planning, the couple opened their eponymous restaurant, Cris and John Vietnamese Street Food, in far North Dallas in 2018. Despite the city’s large Latino and Vietnamese communities, the couple were still nervous at first that their food might not catch on. Mendez admits it was difficult in the beginning. “People came in very hesitant, but at least [the fusion concept] got people through the door,” she says. “Once they tried it, people were hooked.”