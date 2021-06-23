Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Animal Shelter explains "no-kill" status, how to maintain it

By Kaylee Normand
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ft0Ko_0adVtRGL00

Just last week the Lafayette Animal Shelter had to put down three animals due to the massive intake they received of people surrendering pets, leaving many in the community wondering why they are labeled as a no-kill shelter if animals are being euthanized.

Jeanine Foucher, the executive director of Acadiana Animal Aid, which works closely with the shelter, tells us that the shelter is not one hundred percent no-kill, they have to maintain a ninety percent live outcome to sustain that status. Meaning, ninety percent of the animals that they take in must make it out of the shelter.

Last week's euthanasias were a result of 61 animals being surrendered, which was more than what the shelter could house. At that point, when the kennels are full, the shelter is only left with a few options. To adopt all of them out, transport them across the country, or consider euthanasia for the animals that are sick or that have behavior problems.

Foucher believes that the massive intake is due to the community not fully understanding what "no-kill" status means and all that it takes to sustain it.

"What happens very often is when a shelter initially hits that benchmark and they want to celebrate that they are a no-kill shelter, they want to share that exciting information with the rest of the community," says Foucher. "But people automatically think that they can bring whatever animal they want to the shelter."

According to the shelter, in 2014 they euthanized 2,800. This year they are on track to get that number under 300, but they can't do that without the help from the community.

"Sustaining a no-kill community takes a community," says Foucher. "It takes the animal shelter, it takes the rescue organizations, it takes the low-cost spay and neutering providers, and it takes the public. Every single one of us participates in the process of sustaining no-kill."

Foucher says that there are many ways that people can help out, including assisting in re-homing strays, helping to locate lost pet's homes by placing flyers, and spaying and neutering your pets.

"Just seeing the sheer number of animals that are entering the shelter system, the access to low-cost spaying and neutering is imperative," she says. "That really would stop or slow down the number of animals entering into the shelter."

As always, the Lafayette Animal Shelter welcomes volunteers and fosters.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KATC News

KATC News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Pets & Animals
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#No Kill Shelter#Animal Rescue#Acadiana Animal Aid#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

City says the Daughters of the Confederacy no longer exists

In the ongoing suit over what will happen to the Alfred Mouton statute in downtown Lafayette, the city has come up with a new strategy. City attorneys have asked the court to dismiss the action of the Daughters of the Confederacy because the local chapter "no longer exists" as an entity that can participate in a legal action. The pleadings filed last week allege that the only person involved is Jessica McChesney, who was a member of the chapter when it did exist, and that the chapter name is being used as a "veil" for her.
Public HealthPosted by
KATC News

Healthcare officials discuss what the new strain of COVID-19 means for Acadiana

A new strain of COVID-19 has emerged in India called the Delta Variant, and according to healthcare officials this new strain is more contagious than previous strains. "You know we have the original COVID virus that was circulating, and then we had the UK variant which became the predominant circulating strain, and that is about fifty percent more transmissible than the original COVID virus," says Dr. Tina Stefanski, the regional medical director for the office of public health in Acadiana. "This new Delta variant is about sixty percent more transmissible than the UK variant, so we can see that this strain spreads more easily."
Abbeville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Family-owned dog training facility now open in Abbeville

A new business in Abbeville is open and ready to welcome and train your furry friends. Family-owned Louisiana Working Dogs offers a variety of training for all sorts of dogs. If you have a new puppy or if you've just adopted a dog, they can teach the dog - and the owner - the basics. But they also offer training and board & train programs for working dogs, like guard training or K9 training.
Public HealthPosted by
KATC News

Boil order issued in Prairie Ronde

A boil order has been issued for residents of Gold Dust Loop in Prairie Ronde. The order affects Gold Dust Loop from La. 106 to the end of La. 29, a spokeswoman said. Here is some information about boil orders from the CDC: