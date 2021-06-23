Cancel
Mariah Carey, Brandy, Rose McGowan Show Support to Britney Spears: ‘Keep Fighting, We Are With You’

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
Britney Spears spoke out against the 13-year conservatorship she has been under on Wednesday, telling a judge, “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. It’s a lie. I’ve been in denial.”. Appearing before Judge Brenda Penny, Spears stated why the conservatorship held by her father...

CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Rose McGowan Tells Tucker Carlson That Britney Spears Has Been 'Tortured'

Rose McGowan spoke out in defense of Britney Spears on Wednesday, as she asserted that the star has been "tortured" under her controversial conservatorship. During a remote court appearance on Wednesday, Spears spoke in detail about her experience under conservatorship, with her father Jamie Spears overseeing her business, financial and health decisions since her mental health troubles in 2007.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane”

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane” – Britney Spears unloaded on her dad in a family court hearing Wednesday — breaking her public silence about what she called the “abusive” conservatorship that has governed every aspect of her life for more than a decade. “He loved the...
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

Ahead of her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears is speaking out about whether or not she'll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wears 'Free Britney' Shirt Ahead of Singer's Virtual Court Appearance

Sam Asghari is showing his support for Britney Spears. Ahead of Britney's latest hearing for her ongoing conservatorship battle on Wednesday, Sam took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself rocking a T-shirt with the words "Free Britney" painted in pink-and-purple writing. The shirt is in support of the #FreeBritney movement, a hashtag that was created by fans and is used by those who claim that Britney is being held against her will, and is trying to call for help through her social media posts.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'I Want To End The Conservatorship': Britney Spears Slams Father In Bombshell Court Testimony, Says She's 'Not Happy,' Wishes She Could Sue Her Family

Breaking her silence! Britney Spears spoke for herself for the first time in the tumultuous conservatorship case with her father, Jamie Spears. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," the pop star firmly stated to the judge. "In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home. I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi."
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Britney Spears’ dad responds to her accusations in court

Following the bombshells Britney Spears dropped Wednesday in L.A. Superior Court while explaining why she wanted to end her conservatorship, an attorney for Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, has responded. Speaking non-stop for 30 minutes, Britney detailed a laundry list of grievances against her father, her family and her conservators, saying,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.