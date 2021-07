Working within the depths of world-famous studio complex and cultural institution Funkhaus Berlin - producer and songwriter Liam Mour has been creating some stunning pieces of electronica. Delving through ambient, to pulsating house music and everything in between - his new single "If Only We Had" sees the rising talent take on the realms of lo-fi house. "If Only We Had" is a track that has the credentials to stand up within the youtube rabbit hole of the lo-fi house world, alongside the likes of Ross From Friends, DJ Boring and DJ Seinfeld.