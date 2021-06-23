Cancel
Thunder GM Sam Presti Addresses Kemba Walker Trade

By Nick Crain
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 6 days ago

In an unorthodox move, Thunder GM Sam Presti made a major trade before the playoffs could even come to an end. Shortly after the Boston Celtics were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, they felt it was time to shake up the roster.

In a move that brought Al Horford back to the Celtics, Boston sent Kemba Walker and a 2021 first round pick (No. 16 overall) as part of the package in return.

Just five days later, the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery would take place, at which point Presti would speak to the media about that process as well as the trade with the Celtics.

Presti was extremely complimentary of Horford as a person and player, but mentioned Walker carries the same values.

“With Al [Horford], he’s an extraordinarily high-character, positive professional," said Presti. "We feel like with Kemba, we’re getting a very similar person. Values-wise, very similar.”

Walker has been a player of high character throughout his entire NBA career and also is great on the court as well.

Last season, although it was a down year for him, he averaged 19.3 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest. At age 31 and best fit on a contender, Walker's future with OKC is in the air.

Will he ever put on a Thunder jersey, or will he be flipped before the season even starts?

Presti addressed this to a degree on Tuesday, saying that he is set to meet with Walker next week to get to know him better as a person and discuss his future with the team.

“He’s been out of the country," said Presti. "We’ve been in Chicago so I’m going to spend some time with him next week and sit down and get a better feel for him as a person. Everything we know about him is extremely positive.”

Either way, Walker still has a lot to give to an NBA team. Whether it's in Oklahoma City or on another roster, he's still a top-20 point guard in the NBA.

“We’re excited to have him," said Presti in closing. "It’s hard to find guys that score and create shots in the NBA.”

Walker will be entering his 11th NBA season in October.

