Krajewski's career spans over 35 years in the aviation and energy markets, including 24 years at CHC Helicopters, one of the largest helicopter operators worldwide. During his time at CHC, Chris held senior leadership positions in the operations and commercial departments, directing business units in Brazil, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australiaand Asia-Pacific. He led global business development initiatives with a focus on pursuit of diversification into new markets and spearheading initiatives to enter new verticals. Under his leadership, CHC's revenue grew by more than $1 billion. In 2017, Krajewski was appointed CEO of Heliconia Group, where he led the further development of the Moroccan-based helicopter services company and established Heliconia as a strong pan-African operator. He recently founded Vertical Solutions, an aerospace consulting and advisory firm.