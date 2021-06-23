Fugaku to Delve Into the Molecular Mechanisms of COVID Inhibition
Over the last year, Riken’s Fugaku supercomputer (pictured in the header) has maintained the top spot on the Top500 thanks to a staggering 442 Linpack petaflops of computing firepower. The system sprung onto the scene nearly a year ahead of schedule for a very specific purpose: turbocharging COVID-19 research early in the pandemic. The system has hosted critical COVID-19 research virtually nonstop ever since, and now, the University of Tokyo and Fujitsu are teaming to use Fugaku to develop small molecules to fight COVID-19 infections.www.hpcwire.com