Getting ready for any adventure takes a lot of planning and saving, but African safaris take it to a whole new level. You need to know what specialist clothes are recommended and what photo equipment to use. You also need to consider safety gear and comfortable luggage solutions. There’s no doubt that after you’ve put in the hard work, your African safari experience will be one of the most spectacular and memorable adventures of your life. If you’re one of the people out there who love to travel but find the planning stage intense, you’re in the right place. Throughout this article, we guide you through 7 easy steps guaranteed to put you at ease and help you embrace your wanderlust.