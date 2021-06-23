Red Bluff Garden Club: Dinosaur food in my daughter’s backyard

Graduation season is upon us, and my graduation celebration circuit went north from Oregon to Steilacoom, Washington, between Olympia and Tacoma area on the Puget Sound. Oh, the rain. I so enjoyed the cool, wet rain. I marveled at the drastic differences between what our area is experiencing, and this area. Western Washington is green and lush, tropical almost. Annually, Steilacoom gets about 33 inches of the liquid gold.