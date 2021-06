Elements Brands is seeking a Business Systems & NetSuite Administrator to join our team. This position will oversee the daily operations of our NetSuite ERP system, and the complementary systems that integrate with NetSuite. The Business Systems & NetSuite Administrator will improve our ERP by implementing timely upgrades that ensure our data infrastructure and systems can scale with our rapidly growing business. You will be responsible for the maintenance and security of NetSuite as well as the education and support of our end users.