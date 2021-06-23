Cancel
Public Health

CDC: 'Likely' link between COVID vaccines and rare condition in teens

By Jesse Gary, Kayla Rivas
fox29.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Drug Administration on Wednesday announced that it plans to add an advisory to the COVID vaccines. This comes after an alarming rise in deaths involving inflammation around a vital organ in recipients ages 12 to 18. For parents weary of the pandemic battle, 2021 offers another vexing question:...

