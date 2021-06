Funcom revealed this morning they have expanded their operations in both Romania and Sweden after a new acquisition. The Norwegian game publisher acquired Swedish game developer The Outsiders, which will effectively make them in charge of the studio after purchasing a major stake in the company. Meanwhile, in the same breath, the company revealed they will be opening a new branch in Bucharest as the new headquarters for quality assurance. Previously, they had offices in Oslo, Lisbon, and Raleigh, North Carolina. We have more info from the press release this morning below, but at the moment the deal is so fresh it's a bit unpredictable as to how this will turn out for anyone in the short term until things are settled.