Middletown, CA

Foltmer’s 300th win not likely this season

By Brian Sumpter
Lake County Record Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETOWN — It’s not out of the realm of possibility, but Bill Foltmer’s 300th career victory as a high school football coach may have to wait until next season. Foltmer begins his 37th year as Middletown’s highly decorated head coach when the 2021 season officially opens on Aug. 9. He is 11 victories shy of the coveted 300 mark, with most of those wins (270) coming as the Mustangs’ coach beginning with his inaugural season of 1985. He also won 19 times as the head coach at Princeton High School in nearby Colusa County.

