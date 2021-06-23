Cancel
US Supreme Court restricts warrantless searches for minor crimes

Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 6 days ago

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday restricted law enforcement officers’ power to enter the homes of people suspected of misdemeanors without search warrants, even when they are in “hot pursuit” of suspects.

“The question presented here is whether the pursuit of a fleeing misdemeanor suspect always—or more legally put, categorically—qualifies as an exigent circumstance,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the unanimous court in Lange v. California.

“We hold it does not,” Kagan continued. “A great many misdemeanor pursuits involve exigencies allowing warrantless entry. But whether a given one does so turns on the particular facts of the case.”

A California Highway Patrol officer spotted Arthur Lange driving along a highway blaring loud music and repeatedly honking his horn. The officer followed Lange until he was within about 100 feet of his home when he tried to pull him over. Lange, however, drove into his garage.

The highway patrolman, now in a “hot pursuit,” entered the garage and “observed signs of intoxication.” He arrested Lange for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor, and for a noise violation, a lower-level charge.

A test showed Lange’s blood-alcohol level was over three times the legal limit. Lange maintained that the DUI charge should have been thrown out for lack of a warrant.

Lower courts upheld the warrantless entry.

In cases involving misdemeanors, the high court noted that reasons to enter a home without a warrant included preventing the destruction of evidence, preventing others from being harmed or for officers’ safety.

Supreme Court

Lack of ‘exigency’ requires warrant

  • “When the nature of the crime, the nature of the flight, and surrounding facts present no … exigency, officers must respect the sanctity of the home—which means that they must get a warrant,” Kagan wrote.

Lower court

Officer had probable cause

  • “Because the officer was in hot pursuit of a suspect whom he had probable cause to arrest … the officer’s warrantless entry into Lange’s driveway and garage were lawful,” the California Court of Appeals ruled.


Knowhere News

Knowhere News

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories.

