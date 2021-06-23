White House announces 'comprehensive strategy' to counter gun violence

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a “comprehensive strategy” to combat gun violence amid rising gun-crime statistics and the fear those crimes will spike during the summer months.

"(Gun violence) has spiked since the start of the pandemic over a year ago. Crime historically rises during the summer, and as we emerge from this pandemic with the country opening back up again, the traditional summer spike may even be more pronounced than it usually would be," the president said.

Among its goals, the White House is aiming to stop more guns from getting into the hands of criminals. The administration will have “zero tolerance” for gun dealers who intentionally try to get around current gun laws.

The Justice Department is also launching five new strike forces led by designated U.S. attorneys to stop illegal gun shipments from crossing state lines.

The White Houe also plans to ensure that law enforcement officers have the “tools and resources needed to tackle gun violence,” and his administration will invest in community programs proven to reduce gun violence, senior administration officials revealed in a call with reporters.

Targeting specific segments of the population, the administration intends to expand “summer programs and employment opportunities, as well as other services, for young people,” and “help formerly incarcerated individuals successfully reenter their communities.”

Communities will be able to repurpose some of their COVID-19 coronavirus relief funds to prevent gun violence, as well.

In large U.S. cities, gun assaults increased by 8% while homicides rose by 30% in 2020. Homicides rose by 24% in the first three months of 2021 compared to the same period the year before.

White House

Guns driving violence

The day before Biden’s address, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said that “we believe that a central driver of violence is gun violence and is the use of guns.

Republican leader

Left to blame