POTUS

White House announces 'comprehensive strategy' to counter gun violence

Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0SOR_0adVqTqk00

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a “comprehensive strategy” to combat gun violence amid rising gun-crime statistics and the fear those crimes will spike during the summer months.

"(Gun violence) has spiked since the start of the pandemic over a year ago. Crime historically rises during the summer, and as we emerge from this pandemic with the country opening back up again, the traditional summer spike may even be more pronounced than it usually would be," the president said.

Among its goals, the White House is aiming to stop more guns from getting into the hands of criminals. The administration will have “zero tolerance” for gun dealers who intentionally try to get around current gun laws.

The Justice Department is also launching five new strike forces led by designated U.S. attorneys to stop illegal gun shipments from crossing state lines.

The White Houe also plans to ensure that law enforcement officers have the “tools and resources needed to tackle gun violence,” and his administration will invest in community programs proven to reduce gun violence, senior administration officials revealed in a call with reporters.

Targeting specific segments of the population, the administration intends to expand “summer programs and employment opportunities, as well as other services, for young people,” and “help formerly incarcerated individuals successfully reenter their communities.”

Communities will be able to repurpose some of their COVID-19 coronavirus relief funds to prevent gun violence, as well.

In large U.S. cities, gun assaults increased by 8% while homicides rose by 30% in 2020. Homicides rose by 24% in the first three months of 2021 compared to the same period the year before.

White House

Guns driving violence

  • The day before Biden’s address, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said that “we believe that a central driver of violence is gun violence and is the use of guns.

Republican leader

Left to blame

  • “President Biden's solution is to blame guns and lawful gun owners instead of the Left’s open embrace of the Defund the Police movement,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted.


Knowhere News

Knowhere News

San Francisco, CA
ABOUT

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories. We use a combination of artificial intelligence-based tools and traditional reporting to discover, write, edit, fact-check, publish, and distribute daily newsletters to our readers. At present we publish two daily newsletters: The Brief is our global newsletter covering US-centric and global stories; The TC Brief is our first hyperlocal newsletter covering stories in the Treasure Coast region of Florida.

 https://knowherenews.com/us
