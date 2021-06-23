US Supreme Court sides with student who posted crude social media message

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of a Pennsylvania high school student who was suspended from cheerleading for one year after posting the “F-bomb” on Snapchat while off-campus following her failure to make the varsity cheerleading squad or win her preferred position on the softball team.

“[T]he school argues that it was trying to prevent disruption, if not within the classroom, then within the bounds of a school-sponsored extracurricular activity,” said Justice Stephen Breyer, writing for the 8-1 majority in Manahoy Area School District v. B.L.

Breyer noted that schools do have an interest in regulating some off-campus speech, but only if it significantly disrupted the school, its students, or extracurricular activities.

“But we can find no evidence in the record of the sort of ‘substantial disruption’ of a school activity or a threatened harm to the rights of others that might justify the school’s action,” Breyer said. Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.

In the ruling’s footnotes, the majority opinion quoted a portion of the high court’s 1969 ruling in Tinker v. Des Moines in which the justices then sitting on the court said that people in public schools do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”

Justice Clarence Thomas called the girl’s Snapchat post “a profanity-laced message to hundreds of people” and said the majority’s opinion was “untethered from any textual or historical foundation.”

Breyer noted that student speech was regulated on campus already. “That means courts must be more skeptical of a school’s efforts to regulate off-campus speech, for doing so may mean the student cannot engage in that kind of speech at all.”

