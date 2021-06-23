Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The NYPD is getting new training to handle calls with the mentally ill

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

The NYPD has added new training to help officers deescalate situations with the mentally ill who are unarmed or carrying a weapon other than a gun.

The new curriculum, called Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics, teaches cops how to recognize people in crisis and offers critical thinking skills and safety tactics. It offers better ways to communicate with someone in emotional or psychiatric distress.

Chuck Wexler, head of the Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit that is focused on policing issues and helped developed ICAT, said he believes the new training “is going to change policing in the country.”

About 40% of the fatal police shootings in America since 2015 have involved people who did not have a gun, Wexler said.

Such encounters, he explained, can end peacefully, with no one hurt, if officers stay calm, create a rapport with the person and take as much time as needed to resolve the conflict without using deadly physical force.

Following the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner on Staten Island, the NYPD revamped its use-of-force training. It has since added more on how to deal with the mentally ill, and is involved in a three-precinct pilot program in which mental health experts respond to certain 911 calls.

The NYPD notes that most incidents involving the mentally ill do not result in the use of fatal force, even as critics have highlighted certain cases as failures — most recently the 2019 death of a Bronx man, Kawaski Trawick, 32, who was Tased and shot dead in his apartment.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board has since substantiated misconduct charges against the two officers involved.

NYPD Chief of Training Kenneth Corey says the new training will help also officers involved in more run-of-the-mill situations.

“While the main focus is on people in crisis,” Corey said. “It’s also these same skills that apply to somebody who is argumentative perhaps on a traffic stop — now that traffic stop doesn’t escalate into a use of force. These officers are able to apply these same communication skills, these same techniques ... and lower the temperature.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police Shootings#Nypd#Icat#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Mental Healthyoursun.com

LETTER: Mental illness, guns just do not mix

A recent headline reads, "Another weekend of U.S. gun violence leaves 7 dead. No one can say that the perpetrators of these shootings were without mental problems. No sane person would do such dire things. How long can we continue to ignore the connection between mental health and gun violence?...
Salt Lake City, UTdailyutahchronicle.com

Alexander & Kincart: Stop Policing Mental Illness and Neurodivergence

Nearly half of the people police officers kill have a mental or physical disability. This grim reality can’t continue. With 1 in 54 Utah children being diagnosed with autism, any police encounters they have will likely result in serious harm. It’s also worth noting that Black disabled individuals have a higher risk of being killed by an officer, given that “the combination of disability and skin color amounts to a double bind.”
New York City, NYNY Daily News

State judge strikes down controversial NYC ‘diaphragm law’ preventing cops from restricting breathing during arrest

A state judge Tuesday tossed the city’s controversial “diaphragm law,” which would make it a crime for police to restrain a suspect by restricting their breathing. The law, enacted in 2020, bans the use of chokeholds, which are already outlawed by the state, but adds language making it a misdemeanor for cops to restrain someone by “sitting, kneeling or standing on the chest or back in a manner that compresses the diaphragm.”
Public Safetyyorkmix.com

Police officer admits raping and killing Sarah Everard

A police officer has accepted responsibility for killing York woman Sarah Everard, a court heard this morning (Tuesday). Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey, when he pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard. The court heard Couzens accepted responsibility for the killing of Ms...
Relationshipsmyhoustonmajic.com

A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who Mistook His Daughter’s Ashes For Drugs

One year ago, Dartavius Barnes experienced one of the most earth-shattering experiences anyone can live through, when he was stopped by police in Springfield, in April 2020. The encounter forever etched in his memory, signaled the day where law enforcement officials confiscated the ashes of his daughter Ta’Naja, who died of neglect and starvation in 2019, mistaking it for illegal drugs.