Reports: NFL putting its scouting combine out for bid

Prior to the Julio Jones trade, Kyle Pitts’ fantasy value was limited due to the majority of targets going to Jones and Calvin Ridley. Now that Jones is in Tennessee, his targets will have to go somewhere, which is why Pitts could be in for a big year. Typically, rookie tight ends aren’t great fantasy options, but the former Florida Gator might be the exception after averaging just under 100 yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game in college. He is a phenom, which is apparent in his 4.44 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, but now that he’ll be the no. 2 option in the passing game, Pitts’ fantasy value has skyrocketed.