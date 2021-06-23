Cancel
Reports: NFL putting its scouting combine out for bid

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL’s scouting combine, traditionally an annual staple in Indianapolis, will be put up for bid by other cities, starting in 2023, according to multiple reports. That’s not an insignificant change, as Indianapolis has hosted the event — which allows teams to scout top NFL draft prospects in one centralized location — every year since 1987. That said, the event is fresh off a change in ‘21 due to COVID-19, as this year teams were only able to do medical evaluations, not test performance.

