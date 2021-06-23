Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ted Lasso star Jeremy Swift shares the best season 1 episodes to binge

By Clark Collis
EW.com
 6 days ago

Even if you don't like sports, we're guessing you'll like Ted Lasso, a comedy about a former college football coach who is completely unqualified yet hired to coach a U.K. soccer team. And if you asked Jeremy Swift's Ted Lasso character Leslie Higgins which season 1 episodes of the Apple...

ew.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Swift
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Football#Afc Richmond#Communications#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Trailer: Jason Sudeikis Is Back To Lead AFC Richmond To Victory

Ted Lasso emerged out of nowhere as arguably the greatest critical success for Apple TV+, a surprise given the Jason Sudeikis character’s humble beginnings for a commercial. And while the show certainly went above and beyond expectations for season one, winning multiple awards including a Golden Globe for Sudeikis, the real pressure comes now with season two.
TV SeriesCollider

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Will Be Released Weekly on Apple TV+

Fans of Ted Lasso, get ready for a summer spent with AFC Richmond! The popular Apple TV series will start releasing weekly for Season 2 starting on July 23 and honestly, a summer spent with Jason Sudeikis's Ted Lasso seems like the kind of hopeful vacation we all need. Airing well into October, the 12-episode series will be released weekly much like other Apple TV programs like Mythic Quest and the Chris Evans series Defending Jacob.
TV Seriestellyvisions.org

The Trailer for 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 is Two Minutes of Pure Joy

Some of you may have slept on the first season of Ted Lasso, AppleTV+'s delightful comedy about an American football coach who heads to the U.K. to manage the struggling English football (i.e. "soccer") team AFC Richmond. Sure, the premise sounds ridiculous on its face and more than a bit silly, and sometimes the show is both of those things, but here's the truth: Ted Lasso is probably the best show that's aired anywhere in the past year, a wholesome meditation on kindness, friendship, and the power of optimism to change lives.
SoccerPopculture

Jason Sudeikis Confirmed to Be Dating 'Ted Lasso' Actress

Jason Sudeikis and his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell were photographed together for the first time since rumors they are dating surfaced in February. At that time, multiple sources said the two were not serious yet, but the latest pictures hint that things are heating up. The two first met while making Horrible Bosses 2 in 2014.
TV SeriesEmpire

Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer: Jason Sudeikis’ Wholesome Apple TV+ Comedy Returns

In recent months, we’ve all needed warm and gentle things to watch – the sweetness of Schitt’s Creek, or the perfect politeness of the Paddington movies. And way up there in the feelgood stakes is Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, a wholesome and gentle series in which Jason Suseikis’ titular American Football coach is hired as the new manager of British ‘soccer’ club AFC Richmond – where he fosters a friendly and personable atmosphere among the players and local community. When the first season launched in August last year, it made a relatively small splash, but gathered steam through word-of-mouth as a must-watch for its considerable warmth. Now the show is preparing to return for its second season, and the latest trailer is available to watch below:
TV & VideosTime Out Global

'Ted Lasso' gets a new trailer... and a Peabody Award

Last month, Ted Lasso co-star Hannah Waddingham told Collider that star Jason Sudeikis described the upcoming second season of the Apple TV+ hit as akin to The Empire Strikes Back. That struck a chord with fans, who feared that the show — lauded for its indefatigable spirit and warm heart — would go dark, or at the very least result in Sudeikis' titular coach losing a hand.
TV Seriesboxden.com

Ted Lasso season 2 trailer apple tv got a winner

This should be on everyone's radar... Last edited by NAKHI ALLAH; 06-15-2021 at 02:42 PM.. I heard of it on questlove's podcast when sudekis was the guest. Do you need to pay for apple plus? Or is it included for Apple users?. Don't know. I sail the high seas bruh.....I'm...
TV & VideosTVGuide.com

Ted Lasso Season 2: Trailer, Premiere Date, and Everything Else to Know

Ted Lasso was the feel-good show of 2020, providing much-needed comfort in such a harrowing time. The series, based on the character Jason Sudeikis originally created for NBC Sports interstitial spots, showed us what the best of humanity looks like with positivity and a great biscuit recipe. We've been waiting to find out when we can hang out with our favorite football (or soccer, whatever you want to call it) team, and luckily Apple has announced the series will return for Season 2 on July 23.
SoccerMovieMaker

What Ted Lasso Taught Its Stars About Leadership (Video)

Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster play rival characters on Ted Lasso, but they’re united in their appreciation for what the show has taught them about leadership. The series, developed by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, stars Sudeikis as lovable Kansas football coach Ted Lasso, who has no experience with what much of the world calls “football” and we Americans call soccer.
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

M.J. Dulaney interview: ‘Ted Lasso’ director

Shooting the final two episodes of the hit Apple TV+ comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’ starring Jason Sudeikis wasn’t always a laughing matter, director M.J. Delaney reveals to Gold Derby contributor Nick Ruhrkraut. She needed to adhere to budgets, schedules and a unique comic tone.
TV Series/Film

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Trailer: The Feel-Good Show of 2020 is Back to Save 2021

The first season of AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso quickly won over skeptics with its excellent characters, fantastic jokes, heartfelt drama, and undying sense of optimism. And even though things in the U.S. are better than they were this time last year, I could still use a fresh dose of Lasso-style optimism in my life. Thankfully, AppleTV+ has released a full Ted Lasso season 2 trailer, and we don’t have much longer to wait until the season debuts.
TV SeriesVulture

Meet Ted Lasso’s Angry Alter Ego, Led Tasso, in the Season Two Trailer

Getting relegated probably wasn’t the best thing to happen to our dear Ted Lasso and his Richmond crew in the show’s season two trailer, and we’re not just talking about all those sad montages of missed goals and embarrassing streaks of draws. (It’s the opposite of what you’re thinking.) No, Ted (Jason Sudeikis, a hoot) has to unleash his very mean alter ego, Led Tasso, to whip his players into shape, even if that means calling them all “turd birds” and flipping over a few tables of sports drinks to get them to listen. We … think it’s working? Maybe? Anyway, they’ve got a lot of work to do if they want to make history and get back into the Premier League, but at least the legendary trio of Rebecca, Higgins, and Keeley are there to help. The 12-episode second season of Ted Lasso will debut on July 23.
TV & VideosCNET

Ted Lasso season 2: Will your Apple TV Plus free trial end before the new season?

Ted Lasso fans are gearing up for season 2 of the hit show, streaming on Apple TV Plus starting July 23. Subscribing to Apple's streaming service costs $5 a month, but Apple has repeatedly extended free trials for people who bought a new Apple device. However, many of those trials are set to expire on July 1 -- meaning you may need to start paying if you want to keep up with the Richmond team's antics.
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

Interview: Nick Mohammed discusses what to expect for ‘Ted Lasso’ season two and the comedic talent of David Schwimmer [VIDEO]

There are many brilliant comedians working in different capacities but how many of them were at one point studying at Cambridge University for their doctorate in seismology? How many of them got their undergraduate in Geophysics? Mix in that they were turned down not once but twice for the same comedy revue, it becomes perplexing how anyone could end up in Entertainment let alone on one of the best shows on television. Nick Mohammed certainly didn’t take a conventional route to stardom but he wouldn’t have it any other way.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Ted Lasso is under pressure in season 2 trailer

Apple TV+ has released a full trailer for the second season of its award-winning comedy series Ted Lasso which arrives on the streaming service just in time to fill the void that will be left by the end of the current European Championships and lift your spirits following the inevitable failure of your chosen nation; watch it here…
TV SeriesEsquire

Ted Lasso's Season 2 Trailer Is Full Of the Baseless Optimism You Need This Week

Friends, countrymen, coffee and tea drinkers alike: a new trailer for the next season of Ted Lasso has arrived. Before you even watch it, let me tell you—there's enough optimism in any random 10 seconds of the preview to last you through the rest of the week. We catch a glimpse of Lasso in a Santa hat, Leslie Higgins awkwardly climbing through a window, and a 1, 2, 3, butts! sendoff for good measure.